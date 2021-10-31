New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after the treatment.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 and was under the observation of doctors since then.

He had complained of weakness, hospital sources had said.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him. (ANI)

