New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Former President Ram Nath Kovind will grace the 32nd Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as the Chief Guest and deliver the inaugural address on October 16.

The event will be attended by NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Members Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Priyank Kanoongo, Secretary General Bharat Lal, and other senior officials.

Also Read | Mathura Horror: Woman Drugged, Repeatedly Raped and Threatened by Man She Met on Social Media Under Pretext of Private Meeting With Premanand Maharaj; Accused Arrested.

The Foundation Day celebration provides an opportunity to reflect on the Commission's 32-year journey and renew its commitment to protect and promote human rights across the country.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the Commission will organise a day-long National Conference on "Human Rights of Prison Inmates," where issues related to the welfare, dignity and rights of inmates will be deliberated upon.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Plant Sapling at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Watch Video).

The conference will witness participation from representatives of Union and State Governments, diplomats, academicians, legal experts, researchers, civil society members and human rights defenders.

Established on October 12, 1993, the NHRC has been instrumental in promoting fairness, accountability, and transparency in governance. In its 32 years of service, the Commission has handled more than 23.79 lakh cases, including 2,981 suo motu cases, and has recommended over Rs 263 crore as monetary relief to victims of human rights violations.

According to the press statement issued, between October 2024 and September 2025 alone, the Commission registered 73,849 complaints and 108 suo motu cases, conducted 63 spot enquiries, disposed of 38,063 cases, and recommended more than Rs 9 crore in relief to victims.

Its Open Hearings and Camp Sittings in Odisha and Telangana played a significant role in sensitising state officials and ensuring timely relief to victims while engaging with NGOs, media, and human rights defenders.

Over the years, the NHRC has issued 31 advisories on various human rights issues, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM), rights of widows, right to health, rights of truck drivers, mental health, transgender welfare, and prevention of self-harm in prisons.

It has also recommended amendments to 97 discriminatory laws affecting persons with Hansen's disease. Through its Special Rapporteurs and Special Monitors, the Commission regularly assesses human rights conditions in prisons, shelter homes and observation facilities, ensuring transparency and systemic improvements.

The NHRC continues to work collaboratively with national and state institutions to strengthen the human rights mechanism in India. It organised several national conferences over the past year on critical issues such as the rights of older persons, combating human trafficking in the digital era, mental wellbeing, and the rights of transgender persons.

The Commission has also constituted 12 core groups of experts, NGOs, and government officials on various human rights themes such as climate change and human rights, children in conflict with law, and empowering ASHA workers.

It has organised open house discussions on issues like ragging in educational institutions, digital privacy, rights of gig workers, and the rights of children from marginalised communities. In its research and training initiatives, the NHRC approved 10 research studies on bonded labour, rights of SC/ST communities, Panchayati Raj institutions, Ashram schools in tribal areas, and rights of domestic workers. It is also working with All India Services academies to develop training modules for young officers to build human rights sensitivity at the foundational level. Over the past year, the Commission organised 33 collaborative workshops, four moot court competitions, and six online short-term internships (OSTIs), helping hundreds of students become human rights ambassadors.

The NHRC's international engagement has also strengthened through participation in global forums such as the Asia Pacific Forum, Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), and the UN Human Rights Council. In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under the ITEC initiative, it organised four capacity-building programmes for 78 senior officials from 23 countries, promoting South-South cooperation and experience sharing among national human rights institutions. The Commission also promotes public engagement through human rights photography and short film competitions, which received a record 303 entries last year. It continues to publish insightful research-based reports and journals such as Manav Adhikar: Nai Dishayein and Transgender Persons: Revamping Spaces, Reclaiming Voices.

Further strengthening its outreach, the NHRC has linked its HRCNet Portal with state authorities and human rights commissions, enabling citizens to file complaints and track their status online. As the Commission completes 32 years of steadfast service, it remains deeply committed to upholding the dignity, equality, and rights of every individual, especially the most vulnerable. The Foundation Day celebration symbolises not just a milestone in its journey but also a reaffirmation of its enduring mission to promote and protect human rights for all. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)