Mathura, October 14: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was raped by a man she met on social media, who lured her with the promise of a private meeting with Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. The accused, a 24-year-old resident of Mathura, reportedly befriended her knowing she was a follower of the seer. On September 12, he took her to a hotel instead of the ashram, where he spiked her coffee, took explicit photos, and raped her multiple times, threatening to circulate the content online if she resisted.

According to a Times of India report, the victim had travelled to Vrindavan accompanied by her brother, who was asked by the accused to wait in a parking area, as vehicles were allegedly not allowed further. Once isolated, the accused exploited the opportunity to carry out the horrific assault. The woman, traumatised but determined, managed to gather the courage to report the crime to the Vrindavan police on Thursday, October 9. Authorities immediately registered a complaint and began an investigation into the incident. Mathura Shocker: Woman Married for 8 Years Without Child Allegedly Raped by Self-Styled ‘Tantrik’ After Promising Ritual To Help Her Conceive in UP’s Naujheel; Accused Absconding.

The Times of India further reported that the accused works at a local shop in Mathura and had used the spiritual leader’s name fraudulently to gain the victim’s trust. Police clarified that Premanand Maharaj and his ashram had no connection to the crime, stressing that the seer’s name was only used as a lure. The case has been registered under BNS sections 64(1) for rape and 351 for criminal intimidation, highlighting both the sexual assault and the threats made by the perpetrator. Mathura Shocker: Drunk Cop Attempts to Rape Trainee SI Inside Police Station in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Following the complaint, the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. Law enforcement officials are now focusing on collecting digital evidence, including chat records and messages exchanged on social media, to strengthen the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).