New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and G Kishan Reddy besides several other party leaders from the state.

Yadav accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in the state of floating the gimmick of reservation for minorities while doing no good for any section of society. This shows that the state government does only minority politics, he said.

Goud, who joined the party with several other leaders from the state, accused Rao of undermining all key principles of the movement that led to the creation of a separate state of Telangana.

The idea of self-rule has given way to family rule, he alleged in a swipe at the chief minister and accused him of suppressing dissenting voices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been running a most honest government, he said. Goud later also met BJP president J P Nadda.

Yadav claimed that people will not only elect the BJP candidate in the upcoming Munugode assembly bypolls but will also bring the party to power in the next assembly elections.

Due to the Modi government's development and welfare policies, the people of Telangana are looking at the BJP with aspiration and hope, Yadav said.

The state government's welfare schemes for Dalits and backwards are confined to advertisements while it is also disrupting the Centre's pro-people measures, he alleged.

Yadav accused the Telangana government of trying to hamper the yatra of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an undemocratic manner.

This is not only a corrupt government but also dictatorial, he alleged, targeting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Goud, also a noted doctor, was joined by several other politicians from the state in joining the BJP.

He praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and his work for development.

