New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday visited Parliament House with his spouse and children. They were accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy who is Sunak's mother-in-law.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed them at the Parliament House complex, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House complex and admired its architectural grandeur. They visited the galleries, chambers of the two Houses, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan -- the old Parliament building, it said.

The visit is part of Sunak's recent engagements in India. On February 15, the family had visited Taj Mahal. Sunak met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on February 17.

