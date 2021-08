Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): Twitter India on Thursday blocked the account of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat for violating rules.

This comes soon after Twitter blocked the official handle of the Indian National Congress (INC) for violating the rules of the microblogging site.

Also Read | ‘Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2021’ Awarded to 152 Police Personnel; Check List of Awardees Here.

In a Facebook post, Rawat said, "Efforts are being made to silence me in a democracy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter India informed the Delhi High Court that the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been blocked.

Also Read | Gujarat Man Stabbed by Friend Over Rs 10,000 Lent Money.

The account of Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has also been blocked.

Reacting to the development, Social Media Head of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rohan Gupta said nothing will deter the party from raising the voice of the people.

He alleged that Twitter while acting under the government's pressure, has blocked the accounts of more than 5,000 party leaders and workers across India.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress said the microblogging platform has also locked the official handles of five more senior leaders.

Congress secretary-communication Vineet Punia in a tweet said Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former Union Minister Ajay Maken, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, party MP Manickam Tagore, Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh Alwar have been locked.

The Congress earlier said the Twitter account of party leader Rahul Gandhi has been temporarily suspended and he will stay connected through other social media platforms and continue to raise the voice of people.

On August 6, Twitter had taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a rape and murder victim in Delhi. The victim was a minor. Congress leaders had been alleging that it has been done under pressure from the Central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)