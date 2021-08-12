Ahmedabad, August 12: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat was allegedly stabbed by his friend after the duo exchanged had a heated argument over money. Reports inform that a 37-year-old automobile dealer was stabbed by his friend on August 6 over a dispute involving Rs 10,000. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in the Sola region of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The report informs that the victim had lent the money to the accused about seven months ago.

According to an FIR registered with Sola police on Tuesday, the victim identified as Pratik Patel, a resident of Ghatlodia, has an automobile showroom in Navrangpura. Patel stated that he had given Rs 10,000 to Mahendra Vachheta, a resident of Chandlodia. Patel had told Vachheta to return the money within six months. However, the latter failed to do so. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

On August 6, Vachheta met Patel and when asked for the money again, Vachheta stabbed him. Soon after the accused stabbed Patel, the locals rushed him to Civil Hospital in Sola in an unconscious condition. The victim gained consciousness on Tuesday following which he gave his statement to the cops. After the statement was recorded, the Sola police began an investigation into the case.

