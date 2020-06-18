India News | Former Union Minister and Senior RJD Leader Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar
Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:32 AM IST
Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): A former Union Minister and senior RJD leader, who is admitted in AIIMS Patna, has tested positive for COVID-19.
He was admitted at the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of cough and fever.
Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.
India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 3,54,065, including 1,55,227 active cases, 1,86,935 cured/discharged/migrated and 11,903 deaths. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)