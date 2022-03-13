Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said it has arrested four active associates affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit in the Pulwama district.

"During the investigation of the case, it was established that four youth were actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for the commission of militant acts", a police statement said.

The accused have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan; Naseer Ahmad Malik (Madrasa Administrator), a resident of Wasoora; Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Khanpora Newa and Yawar Rashid Ganai, a resident of Gudoora Pulwama.

"It is pertinent to mention that on March 12, two terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM were neutralized in an operation in Chewa Kallan and one terrorist was apprehended alive," the police further said.

The investigation of the cases is underway. (ANI)

