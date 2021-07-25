Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Police have arrested four people for allegedly killing the father of a BJP worker in Bhalwa village in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, an official said.

Shyam Singh, the father of BJP worker Sushil Kumar, was found dead with his throat slit on July 21, Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad said.

According to the police, Kumar had recently lodged a complaint against illegal cow slaughter in the village.

An FIR was registered against seven people in connection with the murder case and of them, four were arrested on Sunday, Ahmed said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the remaining three.

Those arrested were identified as Aas Mohammad, Shakil, Sukka and Zulfikar.

Meanwhile, villagers staged a protest against the killing and demanded strict action against the accused.

