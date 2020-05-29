India News | Four Booked for Failing to Report at Quarantine Centre in Samba

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Four persons were booked for violation of quarantine rules in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday night, police officials said.

All the four persons were checked at Lakhanpur corridor on May 26 by concerned authorities and were asked to report at the administrative quarantine centre in Thandi Khui, Vijaypur, they said.

All of them violated the quarantine rules by not reporting at their designated quarantine centre, the police added.

Among them two are residents of Moga, Punjab, currently employees of IGC of SIDCO at Samba. They were booked at the police station in Samba for violating and disobeying quarantine rules, they added.

Another person from Vijaypur was booked at the police station there, they said.

The fourth person from Kartholi, Bari Brahmana was booked at police station at Bari Brahmana, they said.

The officials said the delinquent persons deliberately disobeyed the quarantine rules and put the lives of others at risk.

All the four persons have been traced and sent to the administrative quarantine centre at Thandi Khui, Vijaypur immediately with the help of health department, they said.

District Police, Samba appealed to residents to cooperate with the administration and not violate quarantine rules.

