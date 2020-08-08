Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,420 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

"A total of 1,715 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 485 cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram today," the Kerala CM added.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar, 41, resident of Uppala in Kasargod; Sulaikha, 63, resident of Vellikulangara in Kozhikode; Chellappan, 60, resident of Kilikollur in Kollam; and Purushothaman, 84, resident of Panavalli in Alappuzha. CM Vijayan has expressed condolences on their demise.

The district-wise cases are as follows: Kozhikode 173, Alappuzha 169, Malappuram 114, Ernakulam 101, Kasargod 73, Thrissur 64, Kannur 57, Kollam 41, Idukki 41, Palakkad 39, Pathanamthitta 38, Kottayam 15,and Wayanad 10.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, and 14,27,006 cured/ discharged/ migrated cases, stated the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

