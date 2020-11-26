Firozabad (UP), November 26: Three women and a child died and another person was injured in an accident involving a truck and an auto-rickshaw on the Firozabad-Fariha road here Thursday morning, police said.

The crash took place near the Bhooteshwar temple in the Narkhi police station area, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Misra said. He said the three-wheeler had to be pulled out from under the truck with the help of a crane. Brazil Road Accident: At Least 32 Killed in Car, Truck Collision Near Sao Paulo.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital, the ASP said, adding the driver of the truck fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

