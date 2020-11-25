Brasilia, November 25: At least 32 persons were killed in a road accident reported in Southern Brazil. The fatal crash took place close to Sao Paulo, after a car and truck approaching from opposite ends crashed into each other. The collision left the highway between Taguaí and Taquarituba blocked for four hours. Nicaragua: 17 Dead, 25 Injured in Truck Accident in Montanita.

The site of accident, according to local media reports, is located at Rodovia Alfredo de Oliveira Carvalho. The deceased are mostly those who were onboard the ill-fated bus. The vehicle was ferrying workers of a textile factory to their work location.

Update by AFP

#BREAKING At least 32 killed as bus, truck crash in southeastern Brazil: police pic.twitter.com/YjGBuzYd8W — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 25, 2020

According to reports, a total of 53 people were aboard the bus, including the driver. The 32 persons whose death have been confirmed were found dead on the spot, said officials, adding that other injured commuters were found in a critical condition. The death toll was feared to increase.

The accident occured at 7 am in the morning, and the highway remained blocked till 11 am. The wounded commuters were rushed to the hospitals in Taguaí, Fartura and Taquarituba. The municipality of Taguai announced a period of three-day mourning to condole the loss of 32 lives.

