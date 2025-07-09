Ghaziabad, July 9: A drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town, leaving three injured, following which the enraged pilgrims damaged his vehicle and assaulted him, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM near Raj Choupala when a group of Kanwariyas, returning to Mewat in Rajasthan after collecting holy Ganga water from Haridwar, were hit by the car, the police said on Wednesday. Ghaziabad: High-Speed Car Rams Into Main Gate of Private Society, Security Guard Injured; Video of Shocking Incident Goes Viral.

Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Group of Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad

The collision resulted in injuries to pilgrims Harkesh, Om, and Anuj, and damage to their Kanwars (sacred structures carried by the devotees), a police official said. Infuriated by the accident, the pilgrims vandalised the car and assaulted the driver, later identified as Rajiv Sharma.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, pacified the pilgrims and took the injured driver into custody. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment, and the vehicle was seized, the official said. Accident Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 3 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Speeding Car Rams Bike on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; Video Surfaces.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Gyan Prakash Rai said a medical examination confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The pilgrims, however, did not file any complaint regarding the damaged Kanwars and proceeded on their journey, he added.