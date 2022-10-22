Sultanpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Four minor girls drowned and a fifth went missing on Saturday while collecting soil from a drain in an area under Motigarpur Police Station here, police said. The search is on for the fifth girl.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing grief over the deaths, has directed the District Magistrate and senior police officers to go to the spot and conduct relief work.

According to the police, five teenagers who had gone to the West Majui drain of Kaliganj Bazar on Saturday afternoon to extract soil drowned in deep water.

The villagers, who reached the spot after hearing the screams, pulled out four of them — Ashiya (13), Asmeen (13), Nandini (13), and Anjaan (13), all residents of Pemapur Khajuri. All four were found dead.

Sultanpur DM Ravish Gupta confirmed the death of four girls.

Nine-year-old Khushi, the fifth girl, is yet to be found.

Police and administration officials including DM Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police reached the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office in a series of tweets in Hindi said: "UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to drowning in a drain in Sultanpur district.

"While praying for peace to departed souls, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families."

"The Chief Minister has directed the officials for proper treatment of the injured by taking them to the hospital immediately and wished them speedy recovery.

"Along with this, the concerned District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing."

