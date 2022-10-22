Thane, October 22: A 10-year-old Nigerian boy who had come to Maharashtra with his mother, sibling and caretaker was reunited with his kin after failing to alight from a suburban local train in Navi Mumbai's Vashi station and losing his way thereafter, a railway police official said on Saturday. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Step Father, Maternal Uncle for Over One Year in Worli, Accused Arrested.

The incident happened on Thursday and the boy, who is mentally unwell, was spotted at Mankhurd station after his mother approached police, the Vashi railway police station official said. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Woman Loses Rs 8 Lakh After Clicking 'Buy One Get One Free' Thali on Facebook.

"The boy, his mother, sibling and caretaker were travelling on a Harbour Line local. While the others managed to get down at Vashi station, he could not and from thereon lost his way. After we were alerted, we passed the message to all police stations in Mumbai suburban railway area and a team spotted him at Mankhurd station," he said. The child was reunited with his mother, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)