Bagalkote (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): Four persons have been arrested for possessing 79 Bengal lizard genitals and 503 sea fans in the Bagalkote district of the state.

Based on inputs of clients and buyers, the forest officials conducted raids in Bagalkot, Beligai and Jamakhandi areas on Thursday.

During the raids, the officials arrested four persons for possessing Bengal lizard genitals and sea fans.

The accused had procured them "from several Ayurvedic and Vanaspati stores", forest officials said. (ANI)

