Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Four unidentified miscreants shot at a car owner and fled with his car in Tappal Police Station area of Aligarh on Tuesday night, according to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the incident site and began investigating the matter.

Also Read | Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

According to the SP Rural Palash Bansal, five teams have been formed to trace the bike riders and recover the vehicle.

"A call was received at Tappal Police Station that a car owner, who bought i-10 car 3-4 days back, was on his way home when he was stopped by 4 bike riders near Singhouti village. The riders stopped him and began abusing him. Later, they shot him in the stomach and took his car away," Bansal told ANI.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Attacks Manipuri Girl and Her Male Friend in Kalina, Video Surfaces.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)