Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has said that four missing trekkers who were rescued are in good health.

SDRF said, the four missing trekkers on Triyuginarayan trek were found and are currently in Toshi village.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

SDRF said that all are safe and in good health.

They were located and rescued on Thursday.

Also Read | 3 Terrorist Killed in Encounter at Kulgam, Search Ops Underway: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office has on Thursday stated four trekkers who went missing on their way to Vasuki Tal from Kedarnath Temple were located and all of them were safe.

The trekkers are Himanshu Gurung, Harsh Bhandari, Mohit Bhatt and Jagdish Bisht and hail from Dehradun and Nainital districts of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)