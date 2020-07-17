Srinagar, July 17: At least three unidentified terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to Jammu & Kashmir Police, the three unknown terrorists have been killed in a gunfight that took place in Kulgam. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. Police informed that incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway. On Friday morning, an encounter began between security forces and terrorists at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Kulgam. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, Security Forces Kill Terrorist.

As soon as the gunfight was reported, Police and security forces were pressed into service in Kulgam. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier this month on July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE Another unidentified terrorist killed (total 3) in the encounter at Kulgam. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation underway: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

On July 12, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter. Police informed that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town after special inputs about the presence of militants there.

A day after on July 13, two Jaish e Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police informed that one of the slain militants was a local while the second one belonged to Pakistan. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

