Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 24 (ANI): Four more people have been detected positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Rajasthan, as per Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.

"Out of the four patients, one has tested negative and a Kenyan woman is under-recovery in Delhi and two others in the state," he said.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

Earlier in December, a total of nine cases of COVID19 Omicron variant have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)