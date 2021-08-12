Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) Four members of a gang that robbed people in Delhi-NCR after offering them lift in their car have been arrested in Noida following a gunfight with the police in which two of the criminals got injured, officials said on Thursday.

Two accused were arrested after they suffered injuries in the gunfight late Wednesday night while the other two, who had managed to flee the spot, were nabbed during a combing operation later, the officials said.

"The gang usually picked up people from Delhi on the pretext of giving them a free ride. They targeted people looking for public transport. Once reaching isolated spots, they would forcibly take away the person's belongings, cash or whatever valuables they had and abandon them on service lanes," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The officer said the Noida Police had been getting inputs of such gangs active in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, and had been tracking criminals involved in these activities.

"A team of Sector 24 police station had put a security check on Wednesday night. The four men were in a car when they were gestured to stop for inquiry. However, they sped away and police teams chased them for suspicious activity," Singh said.

"At one point the car hit a road divider and the accused, who got surrounded by police, opened fire on the police party, prompting a counter strike. Two of them got hit in police firing and were held, while two others who managed to escape were held later during a combing operation," he said.

The accused have been identified as Virendra, Nadeem, Satendra and Jeetu – all residents of Greater Noida and having over two dozen criminal cases against them in the region, the police said.

The police have seized illegal firearms and some ammunition from them and impounded the car, while an FIR has been lodged at Sector 24 police station where further legal proceedings were underway.

