Someone correctly stated, "Age is just a number!" Many young and bright thinkers have created new enterprises in recent years and earn considerably more than most adults. All of this is possible because of the numerous opportunities and the desire to try something new. Kush Mathow, who is 17-year-old has shown the world that one can achieve great things with the right heart and mind.

Entrepreneur Kush Mathow operates many businesses at such a young age. He is the founder of The Hustlers Group, Mathow Capital, Mathow Motor Club, The Ultimate Billionaire, Mathow Media. All of this was accomplished while Kush is still in high school. He has mastered the art of balancing his life and allocating sufficient time to his academics and business pursuits.

When asked about his thoughts on running multiple businesses and what keeps him motivated, Kush Mathow says, "I started businesses based on problems and solutions as well as innovation. While starting a business, I filtered the idea into one of these categories and developed my business plan. I wake up early in the morning to complete some of my work for the day and go to bed late at night. In order to finish all the work for my companies and allow me to go to school. I have to make more hours in the day, sacrifices are just one of the keys to becoming a successful person! The successful results I see keep me motivated all the time."

One might wonder who inspired Kush Mathow to run several businesses at such a young age. When asked about it, Kush named numerous notable people who encouraged him to believe that he, too, could one day build an empire. Jose Zuniga, the CEO of ESNTLS, Santa Lucia, and Jade Black were the individuals who motivated the young entrepreneur. One of the most influential people, his father Sam Mathow, also played an inspirational figure in Kush's life.

About his father, The Hustlers Group founder says, "I have seen my dad grow from nothing to running multiple 8 figure businesses and having a tremendous real estate portfolio. He makes sacrifices every day, year after year to support our family. The most important thing he has taught me is to make time for family, hence why I wake up early and go to bed late so that I can work on my own time and spend time with family on their time."

Kush Mathow's businesses are already thriving. However, the entrepreneur has many great ambitions for his businesses, and he wants them to skyrocket in the next few years.