New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Arrangements for free and quality education "should be made for every child" in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Saturday.

Carrying out an inspection at a government school, Sisodia said schools need to prepare students to have a mindset of being job providers instead of job seekers.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Writes to Over 2.5 Lakh Centenarian Voters, Thanks Them for Contribution in Electoral Process.

"To become world's number one country, we must make arrangements for free and quality education for every child. We must also ensure that children aspire to become entrepreneurs and job providers," Sisodia said.

He further stated the Delhi government has been "working hard to provide good-quality education", free of cost to every child in Delhi.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I have a dream that every child of Delhi should get a wonderful school to study, where they should be given world-class education free of cost. We are working hard to fulfill this vision," Sisodia said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)