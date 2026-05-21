India News | Fresh Chapter for Keralam Governance as Keralam MLAs to Take Oath at First Session of 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 21 (ANI): The newly elected members of the Keralam Legislative Assembly are set to take the official oath on Thursday as the historic first session of the 16th legislative term begins in Thiruvananthapuram. Reflecting on the responsibilities of the house toward the general population, state legislators, while speaking to ANI, expressed a shared commitment to parliamentary duties and constituency welfare as they prepare to take their official oaths.

Reflecting on the personal milestone and outlining his approach to the upcoming parliamentary tenure, United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA Ramesh Pisharody remarked, "I am very excited for my new role."

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CPI MLA-Elect K Rajan, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, noted, "I will function as the most creative Opposition. Unfortunately, three more BJP MLAs are taking the oath. Their victory is the people's mandate. It is the Communists who are building political resistance against the BJP in Kerala and across the country. Earlier, BJP's O. Rajagopal was an MLA in the Assembly. When I was the Chief Whip, I used to sit right next to him. There is no right to reject those whom the people have elected to the Assembly. That is not democratic decorum either. We will work together happily as colleagues."

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Vidya Balakrishnan stated, "For the first time I contested the assembly polls, and now I am going to take oath for my constituency Elathur, I am very happy today...I am planning to work on the things that directly impact the people of my constituency."

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Detailing the responsibilities of the progressive front inside and outside the parliamentary walls, CPI MLA-Elect P Prasad stated, "Three more BJP MLAs are also taking oath. That is happening as part of democracy. We are accepting that. I am someone who has the responsibility to uphold my politics, my stand, and the word given to the people, both inside and outside the Assembly. People will realise whose politics is right. Over the past five years, we have seen that the Opposition meant a side that creates uproar. The Opposition has its own responsibilities. The Left will be present inside and outside the Assembly as a constructive Opposition for the next five years."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Senior MLA G Sudhakaran was sworn in as the pro tem speaker of the Keralam Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday, ending ten years of Communist Party of India-led (Marxist) Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

Wasting no time after the grand ceremony, Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfil core election promises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)