Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, once affected by Naxal violence, is undergoing change through education, infrastructure and employment. He made the statement while addressing the 'Karmayogi' programme organised by the Kai Laxmanrao Mankar Smruti Sanstha in Mumbai.

Speaking at the 'Karmayogi' event, Gadkari said, "29 years ago, Gadchiroli was known as a Naxalite-affected village. The situation was extremely dire. I had gone there to campaign for the elections. The police surrounded me. Today, there are 1,200 teachers and 30,000 students studying there."

He said the government aims to increase the number of students from 30,000 to one lakh. He also mentioned that local engagement has led to changes in the region's security environment.

"We also met Naxalites. After getting work, three thousand Naxalites started working. They gave up Naxal activities," Gadkari said.

He stated that around Rs 6.5 lakh crore worth of investment is expected in the area and credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for bringing this investment from Davos.

While addressing the Public gathering, Gadkari also said that a majority of the jobs would be given to local children. "80 per cent of local children have been told to get work there," he said.

On infrastructure, the Union Minister said an expressway is being built from Raipur to Visakhapatnam and that a road is planned to connect Gadchiroli with Visakhapatnam port.

"Once the road is built, the area develops, and the picture changes," he said.

Gadkari further said that the region will be used for iron production, which he claimed would be of top quality globally.

