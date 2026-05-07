India News | From Pahalgam Tears to Thunder of 'Op Sindoor': One Year Since Strike That Healed India's Spirit

By Faraz Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): When the first missiles were launched in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, they carried the weight of a nation's grief and a government's solemn promise to the widows of the fallen. One year later, "Operation Sindoor" stands as a landmark chapter in India's modern history.

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Exactly one year ago, on the dawn of May 7, the roar of tri-service war-machine across the Line of Control (LOC) signalled more than just a military retaliation for the Pahalgam tragedy; it signalled the permanent burial of "strategic restraint."

On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the scenic tourist town of Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians in cold blood. In the aftermath, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) and deeper into Pakistan. The tri-service operation destroyed nine major terror launchpads and eliminated over 100 terrorists. What followed was a high-intensity four-day conflict, during which India neutralised radar installations in Lahore and Gujranwala, eventually forcing Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to call the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

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However, as the guns fell silent, a domestic political storm began to brew. While the Union Government hailed the Operation as a "Vijay Utsav", Opposition parties were quick to raise questions.

The primary point of contention remained the "intelligence failure" that allowed the Pahalgam massacre to occur in a high-security zone.

The Lok Sabha also held a 16-hour-long debate on Operation Sindoor and witnessed a sharp offensive from the Congress top brass, with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi spearheading the critique.

The opposition targeted the Central government over the perceived role of "third-party mediation," particularly following former US President Donald Trump's announcement of the ceasefire.

The US President is still very vocal in his claims that he had stopped a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by brokering a ceasefire between the two countries.

Since May 10 last year, the date he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire, Trump has claimed credit for ending the hostilities more than 80 times, also asserting he has "stopped eight wars" within his first year back in the White House.

However, India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India's actions during the operation emerged as a shining example of a precise & successful military strategy, and a glimpse of a new vision, technological advancements and self-reliance. India successfully utilised cutting-edge apparatus such as drone war, layered air defence, electronic warfare & network-centric operation, and proved that India is no longer dependent on foreign technology.

As PM Modi had said, Operation Sindoor is not only a proof of India's military prowess, but a symbol of the country's rapidly increasing self-reliance in defence sector and the Government's commitment towards indigenous technology.

During the Op Nine terror training camps, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, were destroyed by precise missile attacks, and no civilian areas and Pakistani military establishments were targeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the response as a sign of the new art of warfare, wherein India is no longer bound by traditional boundaries, but is using modern technology, accurate intelligence and smart military strategies.

"It was a clear message from India that we are tolerant, but when it comes to the safety of our people and the dignity of our country, we unite and face every challenge boldly. Operation Sindoor is a part of India's new policy, a clear message that no matter how deep the roots of terrorism are, its complete destruction will be ensured. This operation will continue until the goal of complete destruction of terrorism is achieved," he said.

With the government focused on modernisation of the Armed Forces and achieving complete self-reliance in defence in the coming times, India is walking the path of a strong determined nation with zero compromise on its security and territorial integrity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)