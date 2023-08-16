Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 16 (ANI): The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under the India presidency to kick off on Thursday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The three-day meeting will be held from August 17–19.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022 and is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil.

The focus of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting will be on the three key priorities of the G20 Health Track, including health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and One Health framework; Strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics); and Digital Health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Besides the G20 Deputies Meeting on 17 August 2023 and G20 Health Minister’s Meeting on 18–19, there will be four side events including One Earth One Health Advantage Health Care – India 2023; WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit; India MedTech Expo 2023; and ‘Sustain, Accelerate and Innovate to End TB in South-East Asia Region’ Conference.

A Joint Finance–Health Ministers’ Meeting will also be held on August 19, 2023, as a focus event of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting. "There will also be combined sessions of G20 and side events during the course of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting," Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, as he briefed media ahead of the three days event starting from tomorrow at Gandhinagar.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH said, “The G20 is a unique opportunity to showcase India's leadership in the field of traditional medicine. In the last 9 years, India has developed 8 folds in the field of traditional medicine. By the end of the year, more than 12,500 Ayush-based Health and wellness centres will be functional across the nation, out of which 8,500 are already in place”.

The Union AYUSH Secretary highlighted that the Global Centre on Traditional Medicines in Jamnagar, Gujarat, established by the WHO, is the first such centre in a developing country. He also informed that the WHO will convene the Traditional Medicine Global Summit, co-hosted by the Ministry of AYUSH, on August 17 and 18 here in Gandhinagar which will explore the role of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and driving progress in global health and sustainable development.

The side event on Medical Value Travel, Advantage Health Care India 2023 is a G20 co-branded event that will focus on global collaborations and partnerships for building resilient healthcare systems. This is the biggest Government funded event for Medical Value Travel across the globe.

The India MedTech Expo 2023 will be hosted by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India to harness the substantial potential of the Medical Devices sector towards making India the global hub of MedTech and brainstorm on the path ahead.

The Ministerial Meeting on ‘Sustain, Accelerate and Innovate to End TB in the South-East Asia Region’ under the G20 initiative aims at accelerating the fight against TB and ensuring its elimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that G20 India Presidency will be inclusive, action-oriented and decisive. The theme unveiled by Prime Minister: ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, based on India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, is a guiding principle for people across the world to collectively work towards building a healthier post-pandemic world.

Lav Agarwal elucidated on the three key health priorities identified under the India G20 Presidency. He stated that India’s focus on affordability, accessibility and usability are the main aspects of the health sector which will help us in achieving a global level on healthcare He also informed that India will continue to utilize its G20 Presidency to voice the concerns of the Global South.

Lav Agarwal stated that increasing focus will be given to expanding manufacturing, research and development facets via a convergent approach. He also informed that under India’s G20 Presidency, the Global Initiative on Digital Health to be launched on August 19, 2023, is aimed to consolidate efforts in the digital healthcare landscape in the world today.

Delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 International Organizations will be participating in the 4th HWG meeting in Gandhinagar. Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Gujarati culture have been planned for the event to showcase India’s rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Delegates will also be able to experience Gujarat’s culinary culture, besides enjoying its scenic beauty and generous hospitality.

As chair of the G20 Presidency, India aims to continue and consolidate health priorities and key takeaways from previous presidencies while highlighting critical areas that require strengthening. India also aims to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation and work towards integrated action. (ANI)

