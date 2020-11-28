Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have helped 140 unemployed youths get jobs as security guards in Hyderabad.

Appointment letters were distributed at a program at Gadchiroli police headquarters on Saturday, an official release said.

The police department had created an `employment fair app' for unemployed youth in the region.

As many as 140 youths from remote areas of Jimalgatta, Kurkheda, Pendhri and Aheri secured jobs as security guards in Hyderabad through the initiative, the release said.

The tribal-dominated district, which borders on Chhattisgarh, is affected by Naxal violence.

