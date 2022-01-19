New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called for cooperation between Central and State Governments for infrastructure development of the country.

He said that infrastructure development will play an important role in fulfilling the vision of India in becoming USD 5 trillion economy.

While inaugurating a Conference on "PM-Gati Shakti" for the South Zone, organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Gadkari said cooperation and communication need to be enhanced between State and Centre. He welcomed suggestions from the States for making the programme a success.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Bommai, in his address, pointed out that the time has come to cooperate and coordinate in major megaprojects of the Government of India and the States. He urged the Centre to fasten clearances and relax rules in the finance sector to maximize investments.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, LG Puducherry, said that the multi-modal connectivity will facilitate connectivity for the movement of people and goods. Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy spoke about the importance of the elevated corridor project to minimize traffic congestion, helipad services and airport facilities for people visiting Puducherry.

In his remarks, Minister of State (RTH and Civil Aviation) General (Retd) V.K. Singh said the aim of "PM-Gati Shakti" is to give a boost to multi-modal connectivity in India.

Andhra Pradesh Industries, Commerce and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy said his State, with the second-largest coastal corridor in the country, can contribute in realizing India's vision of becoming a big economy.

Speaking about PM-Gati Shakti, he said the logistics cost in India is still 14 per cent of GDP against the global average of 8 per cent and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing this cost down. He said the programme will help achieve this goal.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Public Works Department and Tourism Minister of Kerala, said a robust and resilient infrastructure is fundamental to the economic growth of a country and the PM-Gati Shakti will change its logistics landscape. He said Kerala offers a conducive landscape for the development of multi-modal connectivity.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce and IT Shri K.T. Rama Rao said his State has got sufficient support from the Centre in terms of National Highways but sought more help from the Centre in improving the Railway infrastructure.

State/UTs, which participated in the event, were Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The day-long event witnessed panel discussions on various aspects of the programme, involving Central and State officials and stakeholders. Participating states/UTs gave their presentation during the Conference regarding the achievements so far, action plan for implementation and improvement of logistics and infrastructure development in the respective states/UTs. (ANI)

