Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Gaiety and religious fervour marked Christmas celebrations in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Special services were held from midnight of December 24 till early this morning to celebrate the joyous occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Attractive cribs, depicting Christ's birth set amidst pastoral scenes, were displayed to commemorate the occasion, at several places.

In Chennai, the Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore Rev George Antonysamy presided over the Christmas holy mass held at the St Thomas Cathedral Basilica and national shrine, here. Parish priest Fr Arulraj and other priests joined him in the celebration.

After the Mass, the Archbishop cut a mega cake and shared it with a few children first and then with others.

Earlier, Holy Mass was conducted in English for the congregation at St Bede's School auditorium.

The Kirk (St Andrew's Church), Annai Velankanni Shrine, and the St Thomas Mount Church in the city ushered in Christmas celebrations in a grand manner.

