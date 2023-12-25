Kochi, December 25: A 19-year-old woman who accused an autorickshaw driver of raping her in Kochi has been found to have lied about the incident. The woman, who is a migrant, made the false allegation to prevent her boyfriend from leaving her, according to the Njarakkal police.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, the woman filed the complaint on December 21, saying that she had fainted in the autorickshaw on her way to Vypeen Beach and woke up half-naked, with the driver on the phone. She claimed that she escaped from the scene. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Daughter With Down Syndrome, Dumps Body in Well in Thiruvananthapuram, Arrested.

However, the police soon discovered that the woman had fabricated the story. They arrested the 58-year-old driver and conducted a medical examination, which confirmed that the woman was not sexually assaulted. They also collected eyewitness accounts that corroborated the driver’s version of events.

The police learned the woman’s motive was to get her boyfriend’s attention and sympathy. The woman had been living with her boyfriend for a month, but he had lost interest in her. He was also planning to leave Kochi for his brother’s wedding in Kottayam next week. The woman hoped that by filing the complaint, she would make him stay with her and help her out. Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Physically-Challenged Daughter, Drops Body in Well in Thiruvanthapuram District.

The police said the woman had misused the law and caused trouble for an innocent man. They have not yet decided whether to register a case against her and are waiting for instructions from their superiors.

