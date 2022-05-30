New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has become one of the top-performing ministers of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said he has turned out to be the most popular among housewives, but did not mention if it was the result of any survey being conducted.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

"Union Minister, Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has become one of the top-performing ministers of the PM Narendra Modi's cabinet. He turned out to be the most popular among housewives, which is a validation of his performance & commitment," it said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)