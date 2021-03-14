New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday chaired a webinar with ministers in-charge of the rural water supply of states and reviewed the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Centre to provide tap water connection in every rural household by 2024.

Shekhawat said 'Har Ghar Jal' is not just a one-time infrastructure creating programme and will go a long way in building the capacity of the frontline workers, empowering women and creating employment in villages.

An official release said the Union Minister also released the 'drinking water quality testing, monitoring and surveillance framework and also launched the Water Quality Management Information System (WQMIS) of Jal Jeevan Mission.

WQMIS online portal and the mobile app has fully automated data management related to water quality.

The release said that the union budget has witnessed a quantum increase in budgetary provision for Jal Jeevan Mission from Rs 11,500 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 50,011 crore in 2021-22.

Shekhawat rolled out the roadmap for more efficacious utilisation of the nearly five-fold increased Jal Jeevan Mission's Budget by states and UTs. Being the 3rd year, 2021-22 is a crucial year for Jal Jeevan Mission.

"This is the time to speed up implementation, strategically create systems and processes for proper operations and maintenance for assured water supply to every household on a long-term basis," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)