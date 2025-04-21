New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Jharkhand's Gamharia block in Seraikella Kharsawan district has been selected for the Prime Minister's Award for excellence in Public Administration, 2024, in the category Aspirational Block Program.

The Award will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the Civil Services Day to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on today (Monday).

As part of the Civil Service Day function, five top-performing blocks are going to be awarded under the Aspirational Block Program category of the PM Award for excellence in Public Administration, 2024.

Ravi Shankar Shukla, Deputy Commissioner, Seraikella-Kharsawan, will receive the Award for block Gamharia, which has secured first place among 500 aspirational blocks across the country.

The Aspirational Block Program is a Niti Ayog initiative, which was launched on 7th January 2023, which focuses on improving the overall quality of life in 500 underdeveloped blocks of the country by accelerating socio- economic development through improved governance, service delivery and monitoring of key indicators in five focus areas namely Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Allied Services, Basic Infrastructure and Social Development.

The District Administration, Seraikella Kharsawan, appreciates the hard work and contribution of all the stakeholders for such an achievement and at the same time expresses its commitment to achieving overall growth of the district in terms of key indicators and ensuring overall quality of services across the district.

The Prime Minister Modi will release e-books on Holistic Development and on Innovations, comprising the success stories on the implementation of the identified priority programmes and Innovations.

The Scheme for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organisations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of the common citizen.

The Awards ceremony will be followed by a plenary session on "Civil Services Reforms- Challenges and Opportunities", chaired by Dr. TV Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary. Four Breakaway Sessions on Strengthening Urban Transportation, Promoting Swasth Bharat through Ayushman Bharat PM - Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Promoting Nutrition for Women and Children through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Aspirational Blocks Programme will be conducted to mark the occasion. (ANI)

