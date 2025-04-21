Mumbai, April 21: The Bodoland Lottery Result is scheduled to be announced on Monday, April 21, 2025, sparking excitement among lottery enthusiasts across Assam. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is eagerly awaited by participants. The lucky draw takes place three times a day, and the list of winners will be available online. Those who have purchased tickets can check the Bodoland Lottery Result today to see if they have struck luck. Are you looking for the winners' list as well as winning ticket numbers of Monday's lucky draw? Stay tuned, as the results will be released at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM on the official website.

Participants looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF can access the complete list of winners with ticket numbers online. The official website, bodolotteries.com, provides direct access to the results, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. To check the latest results, click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Monday, April 21, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular state-run lotteries in Assam, attracting thousands of players daily. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared online every day at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. The winners' list, along with ticket numbers, is published on the official website bodolotteries.com, where participants can easily check their results. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is also available for download, allowing players to easily verify their tickets. To avoid misleading websites, participants should rely on the official portal for accurate results.

In India, lotteries are legally conducted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim. Each state operates its own lottery scheme. Some of the most popular state-run lotteries include the Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, West Bengal Lottery, and Bodoland Lottery, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

These lotteries attract thousands of participants every day, offering multiple draws and various prize categories. However, LatestLY advises players to participate responsibly, keeping in mind that lotteries are a form of gambling and should be approached with caution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).