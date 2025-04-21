Etawah, April 21: In a tragic case like the death of Atul Subhash, a 33-year-old engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, Mohit Yadav took his own life after accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment in a video. Yadav claimed that his wife and her family had been threatening him constantly, had filed false cases, and had forced him to relinquish his property. He also said ‘Throw My Ashes Into the Drain if I Don’t Get Justice.

According to a report by NDTV, He even went to the extent of saying that if justice was not being done to him after his death, then his ashes would be flung into the drain. Yadav arrived at the Jolly Hotel situated near Etawah railway station on Thursday and did not venture out the following morning. The hotel staff found him hanging in his room in the evening. The authorities confirmed that the case is under investigation. Atul Subhash-Like Case in Sonbhadra: Man Dies by Suicide After Consuming Poison During Video Call With Wife in Uttar Pradesh.

Aurayia district resident Yadav was a field engineer at a cement factory. In the video, he alleged that his wife, Priya, had been pressurised by her family to file false charges against him. Yadav also blamed his mother-in-law for keeping all her ornaments and alleged that he had been threatened by his wife and her family, including asking him to put his house in her name. Atul Subhash-Like Case in UP: Tech Firm Employee Ends Life in Agra, Blames Wife in Video.

His case is eerily similar to the 2024 suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who took his life after he had levelled allegations of filing false cases against his wife. This has caused increased calls for legal safeguards for men accused of such things.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

