Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that when an anxious nation was praying for the safe rescue of the trapped tunnel workers in Uttarakhand, the Gandhi siblings were "dancing" in Telangana.

'There was an expectation since Tuesday morning that a breakthrough may take place in the rescue operation and we were all anxious. I had to attend election rallies in Telangana but did not go as we were still not sure of the outcome', the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

'We spent the entire day in anxiety but both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were dancing in Telangana. During the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai also it was the same', he added.

The country has never seen such an 'insensitive and inhuman leadership' and there can be no comparison of the current Congress leaders with anybody, he claimed.

'Yesterday, as an anxious nation immersed itself in prayers and awaited the safety of our workers from Uttarakhand, the family as usual was indulging in merry-making- singing and dancing. Be it 26/11 or any other solemn occasion - it is always Entertainment First for the Family', Sarma also posted on X.

He also retweeted the video posted by 'Spirit of Congress' showing both Rahul and Priyanka clapping and swaying to a song on the Gandhi family.

The chief minister said that the rescue was a huge operation and 'we were very worried but we did not display it publicly. We had the belief that this is a 'New India' and we will be able to bring the workers home'.

'Two sons of Assam were also rescued from the tunnel yesterday. The duo are now in the hospital and their return home has been made possible', he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised a huge rescue operation - right from bringing international to state experts, machines, and technology, Sarma said.

'Such a big mobilisation was never seen before in the country and as Indians, we are all very proud of it. Each life is important to Modiji as they are Indians', Sarma added.

He thanked the PM, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who were involved in the rescue operations.

