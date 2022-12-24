By Ujjwal Roy

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): The West Bengal government has ramped up arrangements for the Gangasagar Mela, next year. The fair ranks as one of the country's top pilgrimage events.

However, with a new Covid strain unleashing global terror and also casting a long shadow on India, the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas, Sumit Gupta, said all precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage fair.

"We will ensure all necessary precautions. The vessels will be sanitised and we will also follow all directions that we receive from the government," he said.

During the annual festival on Sagar island, lakhs of people take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple.

Gupta, told ANI that the fair will be held from January 8-17.

"The chief minister held a meeting with officials and our preparations have already started," he added.

He further informed that Sagar Aarti will go on for three days -- from January 12 to 14.

"Other than Sagar Panchayat Samiti, Gangasagar Bakkhasagar Development Authority, Sunderbans Development Board and the Zila Parishad, more than 140 NGOs will be involved in the preperations for the prilgrimage fair," the DM said.

He added that aside from the e-services introduced last year comsidering the pandemic, more similar services will be launched this year.

"Our initiatives from last year, including e-puja, e-snaan, and 'Sagar Sangrahalaya' will continue. Among the new initiatives will be Bangla mandir, where we will present a prototype of five famous temples -- Dakshineshwar, Tarapith, Tarakeshwar, Kalighat and Jorakali -- for the devotees.

On the security arrangements for the festival, the DM informed that multiple teams of NDRF and other personnel will be deployed for the fair.

"There will be one air ambulance and four water ambulances, in addition to around 100 ambulances at the fair ground. As many as five NDRF teams, along with the teams from the Navy and the Coast Guard, will also be put on standby. We will also open a mega control room to monitor the security situation," he said. (ANI)

