New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) A scheduled wedding, taking place between two alleged gangsters - Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' from Rajasthan and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi from Haryana - is being discussed in police circles.

The gangster duo is going to tie the nuptial knot on March 12 at Sonipat in Haryana after a courtship of about four years. Sandeep will be out on bail for just six hours for his wedding.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

The court has granted parole to Sandeep for his marriage. Anuradha is already on bail. Their marriage invitation card also went viral on social media.

Anuradha, a closed confidante of slain gangster Anandpal Singh, is facing over half-a-dozen cases related to money laundering, abduction, giving threats and arms Act in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Also Read | Indian Army Doctors Give New Lease of Life to Eight-Year-Old Boy From Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Sandeep, who is a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is facing over a dozen cases of robbery, murders, attempt to murder, extortions and arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to Delhi police records.

An officer said both were arrested by a team of Delhi Police Special Cell from near a dhaba on Yamuna Nagar-Saharanpur highway on July 30, 2021. They were staying together at that point in time.

Then, Anuradha was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 by the Rajasthan Police while Sandeep was carrying a reward of Rs 7 lakh for his arrest, the officer said.

The duo's love story began in 2020, when Anuradha met Sandeep in Madhya Pradesh's Indore through a common associate, Vicky Singh, who is also Anandpal's brother, an officer said, adding both were on the run then.

According to Sandeep's dossier, he got married to Anuradha in a temple and stayed in a rented accommodation in Indore for a few months.

The police said in March, 2021, the duo went to Bihar and stayed there for a few months. In June, they left from Bihar and went to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, they went to Shirdi in Maharashtra and also visited Mathura in UP. They finally spent a few days in Uttarakhand, Haridwar before getting arrested by Delhi Police, as mentioned in Anuradha's dossier.

Another officer said after getting bail, Anuradha would meet Sandeep in jail using legal methods. "We got to know that Anuradha was taking care of Sandeep's parents in Sonipat," he said.

The officer said Anuradha got the title 'Minz' from her first husband, Deepak Minz, whom she married in 2007 but parted ways in 2013.

The police said Anuradha also pursued MBA before joining banking business. Later, she got involved in money laundering cases and joined hands with Rajasthan's slain gangster Anandpal Singh, who was gunned down in an encounter in Churu in 2017.

A resident of village Jathedi in Sonipat, Sandeep was a student of ITI in Sonipat in Haryana. While studying, he fell in bad company, according to his dossier shared by a senior officer of Sonipat police.

"In 2004, he came to Delhi with his associates. On the same day that he visited Delhi, he snatched a mobile phone of one person in Siraspur area.

"He was caught by the police red-handed on the spot and a first case was registered against him at Samaipur Badli police station," said the senior police officer.

Last year, the Haryana government ordered demolition of his house and shops constructed on the government's 'panchayati' land.

"We had to announce a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head. At the same time, the Delhi Police imposed MCOCA on him," a Haryana police officer said.

The police said Sandeep was earlier arrested by Sonipat's CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) and SIT (Special Investigation Team) in February 2017. In 2020, when he was being taken for an appearance in the Faridabad court, some miscreants surrounded the police bus on the Gurugram route and opened fire before freeing him.

Sandeep's name hit the limelight after the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium in May, 2021. In this case, Olympian Sushil Kumar was arrested for murdering Dhankhar. Sandeep was believed to be a close associate of Dhankhar, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)