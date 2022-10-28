Prayagraj (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Former MP Atiq Ahmad's wife accused senior Uttar Pradesh Police officials on Friday of lodging a false case against her son and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a high-level probe in the matter.

Talking to reporters here, Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen said, "My husband recently described Adityanath as a brave, honest and hard-working person. He was right. A number of steps were initiated against us, but I do not have any complaints since the BJP works on the policy of (dividing) Hindus and Muslims."

"I have a complaint that my 18-year-old son Ali has been sent to jail. After passing his Class-12 exams, Ali was going to take admission in a law course. But some police officials, the IG-Prayagraj being prominent among them, colluded with our rivals and registered a case against our son," she added.

Parveen alleged that a senior police official, who is on the verge of retirement and harbours aspirations of contesting polls, lodged the false case against her son and sent him to jail. She further alleged that the said police official now wants to initiate action against her son under the Gangsters Act.

Parveen said all that she wants is that the chief minister orders a high-level probe in the matter and punish the guilty officials.

The Prayagraj Police has attached a number of properties belonging to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in the last few months. Ahmad is currently lodged in an Ahmedabad jail.

