Amethi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) The Amethi administration on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 78 lakh belonging to gangster Bhimsen alias Raju following a local court order on December 5.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Amethi tehsil) Priti Tiwari said the property at a village in Antu police station limits of Pratapgarh district was attached on Tuesday.

A brick kiln in the name of Bhimsen's wife was also sealed and a notice pasted stating that the property was acquired using money earned from crime, she added.

Tiwari said a case had already been registered against Bhimsen under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

