Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has always commented negatively against the country's defence establishment.

Sarma said that the Jorhat MP is the only "Pakistani sympathiser" against whom action is yet to be taken by his government.

"Gogoi had commented that there is pressure on India from US on the purchase of S-400 from Russia. But now you can see that it has been bought and is used by the armed forces in the conflict with Pakistan,' the CM said at a press conference here.

'He has always given negative tweets on the defence establishment,' Sarma alleged.

The chief minister said the state government has already taken action against those who have spoken in favour of Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Gogoi is the only big fish among the Pakistani sympathisers against whom action is yet to be taken. He, however, is under surveillance," Sarma said.

The chief minister and the BJP have recently been attacking the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Sarma had recently alleged that Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn had "good relations" with the Pakistan Army and the MP had visited Pakistan "in personal capacity" and stayed there for 15 days.

The CM also alleged that Colburn had travelled 19 times between India and Pakistan, and Pakistan Army officials had accompanied her in the neighbouring country.

"She worked in Pakistan and then came to Delhi to work in a non-governmental organisation but continued receiving her salary from Pakistan," the CM alleged.

Responding to the accusations, Gogoi had said that at a 'time when the entire country is united and supporting the central government in its actions against Pakistan, the BJP IT cell and the Assam chief minister are indulging in petty politics.

'We want the government to take strong measures against Pakistan and extract a heavy price for the Pahalgam attack', Gogoi had said in a statement.

