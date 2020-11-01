Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh farmer, who cultivates dragon fruit in Sultanpur district on Sunday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gaya Prasad Singh is the only farmer in the state who cultivates dragon fruit in an organic way in village Koyra Khurd of Lambhua.

Also Read | Kishanganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

According to Gaya the dragon fruit is actually from Vietnam, whose 80 per cent of economy is dependent on dragon fruit cultivation. Dragon fruit can be cultivated on a large scale in the state in an organic way.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Gaya Prasad Singh, a progressive farmer of Sultanpur district. He told Chief Minister that he organically cultivates 'dragon fruit' and earns about 8 times more income than traditional farming," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Also Read | Bahadurganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"Praising this innovative effort, the Chief Minister told Gaya Prasad Singh that he is an inspiration to many farmers for such innovative agricultural work," CMO said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)