Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted BJP leaders for comparing a Dalit man's killing in the state's Hanumangarh with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, saying they are "foolish" and lack "sense" on how to react to an incident.

He also took a dig at the Centre over the coal crisis, saying it is their responsibility to bring states out of the trouble.

On October 7, a man was beaten to death in Prempura town of Hanumangarh over his alleged love affair. Police have so far arrested seven people.

Gehlot said he himself condemns such incidents and took prompt action, after which the accused were apprehended.

"Such foolish people have become their (BJP) office-bearers, who don't even have sense on how to react to an incident. Nobody has gone to the house of the dead. They are sitting here and want to remain in news," Gehlot told reporters.

He further said, "It is for the first time that I am seeing leaders who are becoming chief ministerial candidates and talking such stupid things, and are asking why Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi is not coming to Rajasthan?”

The chief minister said the prime minister, home minister or BJP national president should come to see what happened there.

"We ourselves condemn it. We took immediate action and the accused were nabbed," Gehlot said.

Replying to a question on the coal crisis in the country, Gehlot said prices have increased and coal is not available.

At such a time, it becomes the responsibility of the Centre to bring the states out of this crisis, he said, adding that he hopes that the Union power minister will find a solution.

"It would be dishonesty if someone says there is no shortage of coal. Everyone knows there is a shortage of coal and states are in trouble. And it is the responsibility of the Centre to get the states out of trouble," Gehlot said.

When asked that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra has not been sacked after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Gehlot said that's why the Congress is agitating continuously.

"People were killed in broad daylight. We saw people die in riots. We heard that people are killed in police encounters but we haven't seen such deaths. Is the Centre, prime minister or the chief minister not aware about it?" Gehlot asked.

Gehlot also welcomed the approval to a coronavirus prevention vaccine for children.

He said, "I hope people of all states will come forward and the work of vaccinating children will go at a fast pace so that the third wave of coronavirus in our country could be avoided."

