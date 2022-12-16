New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Friday is learnt to have approved the National Geospatial Policy that seeks to boost entrepreneurship for the socio-economic development of the country.

"The cabinet has cleared the National Geospatial Policy," a person aware of the development said.

Also Read | BJP To Hold Nationwide Protests Over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday evening.

The policy also seeks to promote the use of geospatial products and services, generate useful insights from geospatial data and strengthen India's geospatial infrastructure and capabilities.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Five Students Drown in Krishna River, Search Operation Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)