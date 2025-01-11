Pune, Jan 10 (PTI) Germany is trying to reduce the illegal migration while protecting its very liberal immigration policy at the same time, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said.

He made the remarks during an interview with former Indian Diplomat Vijay Gokhale at Pune Public Policy Festival, on the topic - 'Trump's world: How the rest will deal with political change in the United States.'

Responding to a question related to Germany being bearing the brunt of immigration, Ackermann said the core of the country's internal politics is migrational.

"You have to imagine that 30 per cent of the German population has one non-German parent and 20 per cent of the German population (German nationals) have two non-German parents.

"Basically, our country has turned in the last 20 -25 years to a complete immigration country, therefore saying that closing the door is absurd because we have lived from migration and from migration," he said.

He claimed that Germany has the most liberal immigration laws in the western world.

"If you want to move to Germany and if you have the right qualifications, you do not need any contract. You can come to Germany and look for a job. There are many smart Indians. I would like to take this opportunity to say that the Indian community is growing. so you can come," he said.

The diplomat, however, added that people in Germany have felt overwhelmed in the last 10 years as refugees, asylum seekers thronging it for illegal stay.

"In 2015-16, millions of Syrians came to the country, and in 2022 to 2024, we had millions of Ukrainians coming to Germany. What we are trying to achieve is a reduction in illegal migration while promoting legal migration.

"At the same time, every reasonable party in Germany agrees that our very liberal and open-minded asylum laws, which protect those persecuted elsewhere, should be sustained here," he said.

Ackermann said the liberal stance comes from the very peculiar German history and the set of obligations that emerged from it.

"During the terrible Hitler regime, many Germans had to flee their homeland, and countries like the United States and other countries, which welcomed them, did a great job. We feel it is our moral obligation to extend the same," he said.

He said that 70-80 per cent of the Syrians who arrived in 2015, are now employed.

"It takes around six to eight years for migrants from different cultures to fully integrate into society. People from diverse religions and backgrounds can come to Germany and eventually become citizens," he said.

The ambassador expressed hope that the spirit of liberal migration will be alive and kicking in the coming days in Germany.

Replying to a question from the audience about the possibility of overturning the 22nd amendment by President-elect Donald Trump and securing a third term, he said there is no overwhelming majority (to Trump) and air the possibility of a mid-term election.

"In two years time, there will be a mid-term election and history shows that mid-term elections swing the pendulum in the other direction. It is my forecast, so I think the chances of revoking the 22nd amendment is very little," Ackermann said.

