Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India to ensure a "prioritised vaccine drive" against COVID-19 in the state as it would be facing Assembly polls in early 2022.

In the letter, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said campaigns in five poll-bound states recently were conducted without adherence to COVID-19 norms which led to a spike in cases.

"It is our firm belief and hope that a prioritised vaccine drive and allocation of doses for poll-bound states would massively help reduce the risk of spreading the virus," Sardesai said in the letter.

