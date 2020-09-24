Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Four policemen, including an SHO, were suspended on Thursday after a man allegedly hanged himself in a police station's lockup in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, officials said.

Station House Officer, Vijay Nagar, Devendra Singh Bisht, Head Constable Mohar Singh, Constable Amit Kumar and sentry of the police station Harish Tiwari were suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty on the basis of an inquiry report, they said.

On Wednesday, one Shamsher was brought to Vijay Nagar police station at 4 PM by a Police Response Vehicle after his wife, Tamanna, lodged a report alleging that he used to get drunk and beat her and their children, the officials said.

Later, Shamsher allegedly hanged himself using his T-shirt inside the lockup. He was immediately rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem report, police said.

Shamsher's brother Irfan has now filed a counter FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Tamanna. Irfan has alleged that Shamsher took the extreme step because he was harassed by Tamanna, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that investigation in the case has been handed over to SP (City) Abhishek Verma.

Besides suspension of the SHO and other policemen, departmental action will also be initiated against the errant officers, Naithani added.

